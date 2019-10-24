Former DA federal chairman Athol Trollip says Helen Zille is not suitable to be the party’s federal chair, a powerful position she assumed on Sunday.
Trollip said although Zille was perfectly entitled to run for the position which he contested for as well, some of her views did not sit well with him, hence he believes she is not suitable for it.
“I’ve said before that there is a time to come and a time to go and she has had both. She has also been saying and doing bizarre things that don’t represent what I believe the mission of the DA is,” Trollip responded when he was why he thinks Zille is not good to lead the party.
Speaking on SAFM on Thursday morning, Trollip said bringing back Zille would be a “death knell.” for the party engulfed by internal divisions.
He also told the interviewer that it would not be a good idea for Zille to act in the position until a new national leader is elected to replace Mmusi Maimane who resigned on Wednesday.