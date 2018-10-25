Tshwane ANC councillor Kgosi Maepa (right) with councillor Mapiti Matsena during a media briefing. The party has brought an urgent motion with the City council to suspend the city's manager Moeketsi Mosola. Picture: Brenda Masilela / ANA

Pretoria - The African National Congress in Tshwane has tabled an urgent motion in the city council to suspend the city's manager Moeketsi Mosola. Addressing journalists at a media briefing on Thursday, ANC councillor Kgosi Maepa together with councillor Mapiti Matsena accused Mosola of flouting regulations when awarding a R12 billion contract to engineering consultants GladAfrica.

A report into the scandal was expected to be shared with the capital city's councillors on Thursday.

However, Mosola lodged papers in the Labour Court on Tuesday asking it to interdict the release of a draft report.

The urgent application is currently being heard at the Labour Court in Johannesburg.

In his application, Mosola wants an investigation into the matter deemed unlawful. He also wants the investigation to be halted.

In his submissions, Masola said he had no problem with an investigation into alleged corruption in the GladAfrica transaction, but questioned the legality of the process that the council had chosen to follow.

Maepa said the ANC has evidence that the city's mayor Solly Msimanga was aware of the multi-billion rand contract alleged to have been unlawfully awarded to the engineering consultancy firm.

"The ANC is convinced and has evidence that indeed the GladAfrica appointment was irregular and there are no contracts between DBSA and GladAfrica with regards to the process...The ANC can now confirm that the money paid will be be declared as fruitless and wasteful expenditure by the auditor general SA," said Maepa.

The ANC has threatened to lodge a high court application to have the awarding of the GladAfrica tender set aside, should Msimanga fail to have it put under judicial review.

"The ANC has requested it's attorneys to write a letter on 24 October 2018 and request the executive mayor to take the GladAfrica irregular appointment and corruption to judicial review within seven days, failing which, the ANC will approach the High court to grant it an order in this regard," said Maepa.

