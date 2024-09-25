Tshwane mayor Brink faces no-confidence vote as ActionSA and ANC discuss coalition

Tshwane Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink faces a looming no-confidence vote as tensions rise between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA. At the same time, ActionSA is reportedly in talks with the African National Congress (ANC) to form a new coalition that could see them take control of the city.

This political shift follows the ANC's submission of the no-confidence motion to the Speaker of the City of Tshwane’s Council, who formally notified the mayor of the pending vote. The ANC claims that Brink has failed to address critical issues in the city, including lack of service delivery failures and mismanagement of the city’s public finances. Brink’s position has become even more precarious following ActionSA’s decision to withdraw from the DA-led coalition in Tshwane.

Herman Mashaba, the leader of ActionSA, publicly confirmed that his party will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion, a move that could be decisive in unseating Brink. Mashaba made this announcement during a September 23 interview on The Clement Manyathela Show, where he discussed ActionSA's withdrawal from the coalition and their plans moving forward. This decision has further weakened the DA’s control in Tshwane, as ActionSA’s support could swing the vote in favour of Brink's removal.

If the no-confidence motion succeeds, Brink will be ousted as the mayor of Tshwane, and the ANC, together with ActionSA, could take control of Tshwane. This potential partnership between the two parties has raised eyebrows, given ActionSA’s strong stance on corruption and their history of criticising the ANC’s governance. However, Mashaba clarified during his interview that their discussions with the ANC are focused solely on improving the city’s future.

"ActionSA is not turning a blind eye to corruption. Our priority is addressing the issues plaguing Tshwane, such as service delivery failures and financial mismanagement," said Mashaba. Despite the political pressure, Brink remains confident about his administration’s efforts. In an interview with Mfundo Mabalane on SABC News, he acknowledged the challenges the city is facing but emphasised that progress has been made.

“It’s important to appreciate progress in order to preserve it. Not all metros face the same challenges, and service delivery is not perfect in Tshwane, but we have tried,” said Brink. As the vote approaches, Tshwane’s future hangs in the balance. Should the ANC and ActionSA succeed in their efforts to unseat Brink, the city may soon find itself under new leadership. However, whether this will result in meaningful change or further political instability remains to be seen. The vote of no confidence against Cilliers Brink is scheduled for September 26.