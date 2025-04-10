Tshwane Mayor Moya aims to transform 'White Elephant' assets into productive resources

Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, announced her administration's commitment to revitalising state-owned assets that have long been labelled as 'white elephants.' During her State of the Capital Address (SOCA) at Tshwane House on Thursday, Moya highlighted several key facilities, including the loss-making Wonderboom National Airport, the Fresh Produce Market, the decommissioned Pretoria West power station, city resorts, and the Rooiwal power station.

Rather than divesting these assets, she emphasised that her administration is dedicated to enhancing and revitalising them for the benefit of the city. According to the mayor, the city was fortunate to have institutions like Bon Accord Quarry, stating that they have obtained a five-year license that will allow them to produce hot asphalt. “This does not only indicate that we are able to build our internal capacity on key services, but we are reducing the amount of money we are paying to service providers to do what the city can do.

“We will also be in control of the work we need to do, which is to repair infrastructure of roads,” she said. The mayor stated that the city is collaborating with the provincial government to restore operations at the Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations. In line with her commitments, Mayor Moya announced that her administration is advancing the Informal Trading and Township Economy by-law, aimed at empowering small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to boost employment opportunities in the townships.