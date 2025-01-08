Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya drinks Hammanskraal’s water to prove it’s safe

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya drank treated water from the Magalies Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant during her visit to Hammanskraal on Wednesday, January 8. This bold gesture was aimed at addressing years of frustration over the poor water quality in the area and restoring residents’ trust.

For years, Hammanskraal residents have complained about murky and foul-smelling tap water, despite repeated promises from local authorities to fix the problem. “Today is a joyous day for the residents of Hammanskraal,” Moya said during an interview with eNCA. “We’ve worked tirelessly to deliver clean water. After thorough testing, we can now confidently say the water supplied by the Babelegi Reservoir is 100% safe to drink.”

The Magalies Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant, managed by Magalies Water, recently underwent major upgrades as part of a partnership between the municipality and the national government. This effort aimed to meet South Africa’s national standards for drinking water and improve the quality of life for the community. Moya’s visit comes at a time when the City of Tshwane is under pressure to rebuild trust after years of protests over poor service delivery. Providing clean water to Hammanskraal has been one of the administration’s top priorities. “This is just the beginning,” Moya said.

"We are committed to ensuring every household in Hammanskraal has access to safe, clean water. We ask for your patience and support as we continue making progress.” She also explained the delays in announcing the water’s safety, stating that earlier tests showed the water was 99% safe but not completely ready. “We didn’t want to take any chances with people’s health. Waiting for absolute certainty was the right decision,” she said.

The upgrades at the Magalies Klipdrift plant now supply 12.5 megalitres of treated water daily to areas such as Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens, and Babelegi industrial area. The city confirmed that extensive testing by Magalies Water, the municipality, and the national Department of Water and Sanitation has verified that the water meets all health standards. The Magalies Klipdrift project is part of a larger plan to improve water infrastructure across Tshwane.

Upgrades are also under way at the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant, which has been plagued by corruption allegations and mismanagement. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating irregularities, and the city has pledged to hold those responsible, accountable. The full Magalies Klipdrift project, which includes four phases, is expected to be completed by mid-2025. Each phase will expand access to clean water in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas. For Hammanskraal residents, Mayor Moya’s sip of water symbolises a promise of better days ahead and a challenge for the city to consistently deliver on its commitments.