Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announcing members of his mayoral committee [MMCs] Picture: Jonisayi Maromo / African News Agency (ANA)

Tshwane - Newly-elected Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on Thursday announced the members of the mayoral committee [MMCs] entrusted with different portfolios who he described as an extension of himself and his demanding work at the helm of Tshwane. "I have appointed the following councillors to serve on the mayoral committee:

Utility Services - Abel Tau

Roads and Transport - Sheila Lynn Senkubuge

Community Safety - Alderman Karen Meyer

Community and Social Development - Sakkie du Plooy

Agriculture and Environmental Management - Richard Moheta

Financial Services - Mare-Lise Fourie

Economic Development and Spatial Planning - Isak Pietersen

Corporate and Shared Services - Cilliers Brink

Human Settlements - Mandla Nkomo

Health Services - Alderman Derrick Kissoonduth."

The Democratic Alliance’s Mokgalapa was last week elected mayor of Tshwane after he was the only nominated member for the vacant post in the Tshwane Council.

The post was vacated by Solly Msimanga at the end of January.

Only the DA nominated a candidate – with the African National Congress, through Councillor Aaron Maluleka, indicating that it was not taking part in the election. The Economic Freedom Fighters didn’t nominate a candidate either.

Msimanga resigned from the Tshwane top post, saying he wanted to focus on his ongoing campaign to become Gauteng Premier.

African News Agency/ANA