Tshwane to have a municipal manager soon - Maile

Pretoria - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile says the City of Tshwane will soon have a municipal manager to replace Dr Moeketsi Mosola. He made the announcement when he tabled his budget vote in the provincial legislature yesterday. Maile made these revelations prior to the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling on his application to challenge the removal of Mpho Nawa as administrator of the city. He approached the court after the full bench of the North Gauteng High Court found that the continued stay of Nawa and his team in office was unlawful and illegal. No date has been set for Maile's separate appeal.

Despite his pending court challenge, Maile said the city was in the process of appointing a permanent municipal manager to be responsible for overall administration, which would bring about greater accountability and administrative as well as institutional stability going forward.

“The Ward Committee By-Law submitted to the administrators has been approved and the city is on its way to establishing ward committees, something it hasn't had since 2016.

"So, the administrators have made significant strides in improving governance, service delivery and stability in the municipality, amid a very trying, challenging environment,” Maile said.

Throughout his budget address, Maile was adamant Tshwane would never return to the control of the DA, saying the Constitutional Court in his other application will rule in his favour.

His comments prompted fierce opposition from the DA's former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, who accused Maile of defying court orders and insisting on continued deployment of administrators despite two high court rulings which found that their placement was unlawful and illegal.

Maile said his decision to appeal to the Concourt was based on advice from a senior counsel who believed the merits of his case “remain very strong and the judgment has far-reaching constitutional implications which warrant an appeal to the highest court in the land”.

He said the administrator and his team in Tshwane had been making inroads in tackling governance and service delivery challenges in the municipality saying they've made great strides in addressing water quality challenges that led to the Hammanskraal water crisis.

“Work is under way to fix the Rooiwal Water Treatment Plant, a main cause of the problem.

"In fact, they are busy with a process to fix other wastewater treatment plants in Tshwane, so the municipality doesn't experience similar challenges in future,” Maile said.

Political Bureau