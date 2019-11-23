Johannesburg - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is set for a grilling by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology over allegations of nepotism and abuse of power.
The institution’s management is expected to appear before the committee on Wednesday after it had failed to present itself on November 19.
The non-attendance of the TUT management enraged the committee which consulted with the Office of the Speaker to summon the TUT council and management.
The chairperson of the committee, Philly Mapulane, told the Sunday Independent that they wanted TUT management to respond to issues brought to their attention.
“Allegations of corruption, maladministration, nepotism and abuse of power were brought to our attention by various stakeholders, hence our actions. We are ready to act on any other allegations against other universities,” said Mapulane.