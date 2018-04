Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has dismissed fake media reports claiming he died while on a visit to the United States. Picture: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Cape Town - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has dismissed fake media reports claiming he died while on a visit to the United States.

"There is a false story doing the rounds today [Sunday] suggesting that Archbishop Emeritus Tutu has passed away in the United States," his office said in a brief statement.

"The archbishop and Mrs Leah Tutu are in fact in good health and spirits at home in the Western Cape," the statement said.

African News Agency/ANA