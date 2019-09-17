File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/Africa News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The SABC has dismissed reports that the increase in television license fees were on the cards. Briefing the communication portfolio committee, the SABC said a request for approval of an increase was made to the minister but no decision has been made.

The Acting CFO said the television licence at the public broadcaster were the lowest in the whole world.

She said it was not enough for SABC to provide compelling content that the citizens deserved.

"What will happen, although TV licence remained small, what SABC is facing is increasing collection costs."

The acting CFO also said there was no truth in reports that TV licences would be increased.

"We approached the minister toward the end of 2018 and we approached the Department Of Communication requesting a tariff increase. Right now there is no decision on determination made whether SABC will receive an increase," she said.

"We must dispel that rumour continuously saying SABC is increasing (TV licences.) There is no increase right now as we speak," the acting CFO said.

Board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said TV licences constituted the second biggest revenue stream for the SABC.

The advertising and sponsorship contribution stood at 84%, TV licences 15% and government 3%.

"I don't want honourable members to think that SABC can do away with TV licences because it is the second biggest revenue stream followed by government which gives us gives 3 (R200m).

Earlier, MPs heard that the SABC would make sure that it obtained enough advertising revenue so that it could sell advertising space in a different manner.

There is currently 2.2 million accounts out of 9.6 million accounts on SABC database that were fully paid with at 500 000 paid in monthly instalments.

Political Bureau