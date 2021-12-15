Tweeps say Zuma did not release himself from jail, he should not go back behind bars

The ruling by the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday to send former president Jacob Zuma back to jail has been one of the biggest topics on social media, particularly on Twitter where both Zuma’s supporters and detractors expressed their feelings. The social media platform had several hashtags under which the former head of state was trending, including #uBaba, #Zuma and #Jail, following the high court’s decision to set aside and declare unlawful former prisons boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant Zuma medical parole in September following the dramatic events that led to his arrest in July.

@PetersWonderboy said: “Correctional Services must release President Zuma on normal parole. He long qualified for normal parole. He didn’t get himself out of jail and can’t be punished for decisions of DCS and medical experts.” Correctional Services must release President Zuma on normal parole. He long qualified for normal parole. He didn’t get himself out of jail and can’t be punished for decisions of DCS and medical experts. — Wonderboy Peters (@PetersWonderboy) December 15, 2021 @Alucz wrote: “Why must uBaba go back to jail when he did not grant himself medical parole? The law is the law they say.”

Why must uBaba go back to jail when he did not grant himself medical parole? The law is the law they say. — WWIV (@AlucZ) December 15, 2021 @BekithembaZ wrote: “They used uBaba for elections. Watch them put strict COVID-19 restrictions, watch them try to put Zuma away again. We're going back to July 2021.” They used uBaba for elections.

Watch them put strict COVID-19 restrictions, watch them try to put Zuma away again. We're going back to July 2021 — Bekithemba Zulu 🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) December 15, 2021 @KhanyaMsika wrote: “Im confused, did Jacob Zuma give himself Parole? Why should he be punished for the decision of DCS? How is this law applied? Everything is taken personally when it comes to Jacob Zuma.” Im confused, did Jacob Zuma give himself Parole? Why should he be punished for the decision of DCS? How is this law applied? Everything is taken personally when it comes to Jacob Zuma. pic.twitter.com/kFilXehxw4 — KM. (@KhanyaMsika) December 15, 2021

@advovolicious tweeted: “Sending a 79 year old man to jail 10 days before Christmas is NOT in pursuit of JUSTICE nor is it in the interest of this country, its people and the economy. Not when we all know what happened in July.” Sending a 79 year old man to jail 10 days before Christmas is NOT in pursuit of JUSTICE nor is it in the interest of this country, its people and the economy. Not when we all know what happened in July.



A MISTAKE repeated more than once is a DECISION.



uBaba | Zuma | Looting pic.twitter.com/nE9Yus8RrW — Gudfella (@Kussh_SA) December 15, 2021 However, others called for the court’s decision to be respected and for Zuma to abide by the court’s decision. @SongezoZibi said: “I’ll say this again, we must never yield to people who threaten anarchy if they’re held accountable by our courts. If we do, then we don’t have a republic. We have a jungle. So looting or not, if the courts say Zuma must go to jail, then he must.”