Police at the accident scene on the R21 near ORT International Airport where Bosasa Executive Gavin Watson was killed. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA).

Controversial while alive and controversial upon passing away, Twitter users were on Monday asking questions about the car crash that killed Gavin Watson, the fraud and corruption tainted chief executive of Bosasa. To hundreds of Twitter users there was something fishy about the death, with some saying he may have been eliminated because he knew too much regarding the corruption activities at Bosasa that have entangled a legion of the country’s politicians and the ruling party, the ANC.

Joining the fray were Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Mbuyiselo Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu.

Ndlozi, the party's spokesperson, tweeted about a possible plot regarding the death of the Port Elizabeth-born Watson.

Here is the possible plot:



I think the fear is that Gavin Watson & Barry Eugene Farber could have been key witnesses in the PP Bosasa matter should it go to court.



But someone took concomitant action on both their lives. Basically to render the PP without any witnesses. — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 26, 2019

Ndlozi had earlier on Monday tweeted that: “The man who donated R500 000 to CR17, CEO of BOSASA, Gavin Watson has died in a freak car accident just outside OR Tambo. The Rogue Unit death toll is on the rise... and no one is writing about it.”

When the news of Watson broke, Shivambu, EFF deputy president, tweeted: “Gavin Watson? The Rogue Unit has started!”

Gavin Watson? The Rogue Unit has started! — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 26, 2019

Other Twitter users joined the fray and the news was trending and by 4pm on Monday it had been tweeted 16 000 times. Twitter user, Lonwabo Mswati T (@ltunyiswa) said there was something strange about the death.

Gavin Watson dies. Brett Kebble died similar way because of his shenanigans. I smell a rat. pic.twitter.com/eO5FXjLQLF — Lonwabo Mswati T (@ltunyiswa) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the Judge Zondo-led state capture commission, which exposed the alleged corrupt deeds of Watson and Bosasa, said it was not going to comment on the matter.

The commission’s spokesperson, Revered Mbuyiselo Stemela was asked whether Watson was one of the people who were going to testify before the commission before it folds and he said: “We are not commenting on that matter. We have already told other media houses the same.”

The SA Revenue Services (Sars) said it has noted media reports on of Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson and it was not going to comment after it was reported that he was due to appear before a closed tax tribunal soon.

“In terms of the confidentiality clause, Section 69 of the Tax Admin Act 2011 SARS does not share or divulge confidential information on taxpayers affairs. This would include investigations into taxpayers and traders. SARS will not be making any comments on the matter,” the tax agency said in a statement.

Political Bureau