Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)



Cape Town - Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota's accusation that President Cyril Ramaphosa sold out Struggle leaders to the Special Branch during the 1970s has been met with mixed reactions.

Lekota made the accusation of Wednesday during the debate on Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address.





Many people discounted Lekota's statement that Ramaphosa was rewarded by the Special Branch for betraying his comrades as cheap electioneering ahead of the national elections in May.





#RamaphosaSoldOut I have learned in South Africa when its election time people will do the most.None of these politicians are clean. I have always believed Julius malema and Jacob Zuma are one in the same.Put Julius Malema in power and his files during his ANC time will come out — Sasha 👑 (@Sashamtshatshen) February 14, 2019





So Lekota waits for Cyril to become President and closer to elections decides to speak and everyone applauds and believes him. A man plotting together with Afrikaners all of a sudden is a hero of some sort wow. EFF re political prostitutes.#RamaphosaSoldOut — Khathini, Sam'elihle (@dumiez77) February 14, 2019





People who sold out the poor by swindling their monies and collapsing entire provinces are here shouting #RamaphosaSoldOut because of an unverified event which supposedly took place in 1974. .



TF ? I wasn't even born that time.



Nobody cares. — Ms _Gupta🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) February 14, 2019





Don't be mistaken, Lekota is still a sellout. Sellouts know other sellouts. Lekota is no hero.



It's good he came out with this serious information. It doesn't matter when he came out, truth remains that #RamaphosaSoldOut



Happy #ValentinesDay2019 Twitter Community 😍💐❤️ pic.twitter.com/axPkI2Mvir — uNdlunkulu Xoli 👑 (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) February 14, 2019





Mama, some of those who sold us out to the regime are now exposed. Thank you for giving us a signal Mama #RamaphosaSoldOut @Julius_S_Malema @MbuyiseniNdlozi pic.twitter.com/d0eqzfvkpw — FeesMustFall Generation (@kabuphethedi) February 13, 2019









A number of people, though, believe that Lekota's accusations have some merit.





FACT: when SACP was unbanned in 1990, Ramaphosa applied for its membership which got subjected to a debate as some raised questions regarding his security past, to the extend that Zuma was asked to investigate these allegations. SO Lakota is not the first to say #RamaphosaSoldOut pic.twitter.com/YdW5HQUZyg — #OurLandAndJobsNow (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 13, 2019





I suspect Cyril will leave that office the same way Mbeki and Zuma did it’s evident. Looks like most cadres stabbed each other in the back. We soon to find out who plotted Chris Hani’s murder #RamaphosaSoldOut — Malepu Malepu (@M_malepu) February 14, 2019





"Cyril Ramapohosa is a puppet of the OPPENHEIMERS. They made him form the NUM.They wanted to impose him on Mandela as a Deputy President and the ANC refused " @Julius_S_Malema #RamaphosaSoldOut #Lekota pic.twitter.com/JEZPiXOV9E — Kgotso Mmetse Seroka🖐️ (@klmmetse) February 13, 2019





Where there's smoke there's always fire. Lekota wouldn't just directly address Cyril, If there was no truth to it. #RamaphosaSoldOut pic.twitter.com/0cLxsGal6m — Black♡Womxn (@PatienceDibate) February 13, 2019





President Ramaphosa has not responded to the allegations.



