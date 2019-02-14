Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town - Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota's accusation that President Cyril Ramaphosa sold out Struggle leaders to the Special Branch during the 1970s has been met with mixed reactions.

Lekota made the accusation of Wednesday during the debate on Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address.

Many people discounted Lekota's statement that Ramaphosa was rewarded by the Special Branch for betraying his comrades as cheap electioneering ahead of the national elections in May.







A number of people, though, believe that Lekota's accusations have some merit.





President Ramaphosa has not responded to the allegations.

IOL