The EFF has come under fire after it announced that it's 10th anniversary public lecture will be addressed by Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba.
The event is set to take place at the Sarah Baartman Hall at the University of Cape Town on July 24.
However, social media users have slammed the "flip flop party" for giving Lumumba the platform, despite his open views on the LGBTQIA+ community.
Lumumba has been vocal in his support for Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023.
The Bill recommends tough new penalties for same-sex relations and people identifying as gay, in a country where homosexuality is already illegal.
All Africans of goodwill should congratulate Ugandan Parliamentarians and their President YK.Museveni for defying Western Countries and doing the right thing. We must define ourselves as Africans. @KagutaMuseveni @Parliament_Ug https://t.co/QUmOXzMquL— PLO Lumumba (@ProfPLOLumumba) May 30, 2023
EFF leader, Julius Malema, has been vocal about Uganda’s bill, even going so far as to lead protesters to the Ugandan high commission in Pretoria in April.
At the time, the party issued a statement condemning the Bill.
EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the bill which has sailed through Uganda’s parliament is “inhumane”.
"Further, the Anti-Homosexuality Bill contravenes the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. It negates Uganda’s commitment in complying and being accountable to uphold and respect human rights. It detrimentally gives the state power to imprison its people based on their identity and/or consensual sexual assimilation," the party said at the time.
Social media users have voiced their thoughts on the party requesting Lumumba speak at their event.
Mfowethu, can homophobia be divorced from its perpetrators and enablers?— Lukhona Mnguni (@LukhonaMnguni) June 6, 2023
It casts doubt on the EFF stance, that's what this announcement does. At least you can accept that? https://t.co/eu99GlrgEi
Politics is always characterised by contradictions. Will the lecture be followed by a debate? https://t.co/GO5tIm9uCD pic.twitter.com/FGsDsXHZWl— Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) June 6, 2023
You’re going to make your LGBTIQ members angry. https://t.co/rKaRXL4MKX— Ronald Phiri (@RonaldPhiri01) June 6, 2023
Contradictory much?? pic.twitter.com/976UkrHhYr— Qhudeni! Mvelase! (@zukolatest) June 6, 2023
Interesting. Your guest of honour is extremely homophobic which is not in line with the EFF. 🙆🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/sFWeSZnLIh— MOSS™🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@_officialMoss) June 6, 2023
