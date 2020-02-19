Twitter storm after Mmusi Maimane's slams Ramaphosa's 'Mabena strategy'









Former DA Leader Mmusi Maimane is to launch a new movement which he believes will change South Africa. Zanele Zulu ANA Cape Town - Twitter was ablaze after former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said president Cyril Ramaphosa's parliamentary benches chose a "Mabena strategy". Maimane's tweet was part of a series of tweets in response to the first session of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate in National Assembly on Tuesday. The SONA debate is set to resume on Wednesday afternoon. Parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday as insults flew across the benches of the Chamber. ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sparked the drama by demanding answers from EFF leader Julius Malema over claims he was abusing his wife. Malema then asked President Cyril Ramaphosa if he had abused his late wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

In a tweet, Malema accused ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina and her deputy Doris Dlakude of mobilising their members to use gender-based violence (GBV) to attack him.

Eita @CyrilRamaphosa your parliamentary benches chose a Mabena strategy izolo.



You need to put Boy Mamabolo on the bench. He is costing you and taking attention away from the substantive issues.



Gutter politics is not your brand. #SONADEBATE2020 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 19, 2020

Dumelang bagaetsho.

The darkest hour comes before dawn. I have not lost hope in this amazing country. The best nation in Africa. The best democracy in Africa. Our success story is not over. We just have to do things differently. We need to disrupt the political order of the day. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 19, 2020

I am disappointed with what I am seeing today in parliament.



This is not what the nation expects from its leaders.



The behavior today was totally unacceptable. Instead of debate we are witnessing childish behavior, insults and profanity. pic.twitter.com/BLcqnfKsHd — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 18, 2020

The 'Mabena' moniker started last year to refer to someone who tends to be a disappointment.

Twitter users appreciated Maimane's "fire clapbacks" and agreed that they "love this Mmusi Maimane".

