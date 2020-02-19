Cape Town - Twitter was ablaze after former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said president Cyril Ramaphosa's parliamentary benches chose a "Mabena strategy".
Maimane's tweet was part of a series of tweets in response to the first session of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate in National Assembly on Tuesday. The SONA debate is set to resume on Wednesday afternoon.
Parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday as insults flew across the benches of the Chamber.
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sparked the drama by demanding answers from EFF leader Julius Malema over claims he was abusing his wife.
Malema then asked President Cyril Ramaphosa if he had abused his late wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.