An extract from the book The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires’ Club revealing that Johann Rupert is planning to leave, has drawn ridicule from Twitter users. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - An extract from the book The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires’ Club revealing that Johann Rupert, one of the country’s richest men, is not happy with the country’s political leadership and the direction it is taking and is planning to leave, has drawn ridicule from Twitter users. Rupert allegedly said the proximity of David Mabuza to power was something too heavy for him to stomach. The revelations come a few days after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that he was ready to appear before the state capture commission to provide answers on allegations that Rupert threatened to cripple the economy if former president Jacob Zuma removed Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

Some users expressed their worry since Rupert owns several companies that employ hundreds of people and pay massive taxes. This was while others said they could not wait for his exit and others called him “South Africa's breadwinner”, a term used to mock those with bullying behaviour against those who rely on them for survival.

Others saw the threat to leave as nothing but a scare tactic, saying Rupert would not risk leaving a country where he is allegedly operating without being constrained and settle in countries where there are strict laws.

Thokozani Zikode (@ZikodeThokozani) said Rupert was free to leave the country as early as now.

“If he wants to go, let him do so what is he still waiting for anyway? We can't be held (to) ransom by settlers who became rich by stealing resources of this country,” Zikode tweeted.

This seems to echo the view of EFF leader Julius Malema, who told his party's 6th birthday rally in Mpumalanga on Saturday that Rupert was free to leave and asked EFF supporters to accompany him to the airport when Rupert finally leaves the country.

Another Twitter user, @mphikzo, said the sooner Rupert leaves the country, the better.

“The sooner Johan Rupert leaves South Africa, the sooner we'll be able to deal with our bread and butter issues; hei this man has been holding us back for a long time!!!”

Mthokozisi Mabena (@Guspavibes) said there was nowhere for the billionaire to go. “The entire world is closing in on manipulative billionaires anyway. Just wondering how far Johann Rupert is willing to run.”

Zwelakhe Dubasi (@zwelakhe_dubasi) said: “The sooner Johan Rupert goes the better. He has overstayed his visit. We will replace him (with) a Khumalo/Mokwena/Venda Sun group.”

Political Bureau