@SakinaKamwendo did well this morning to not collapse in laughter in the interview with Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane. Very professional but that SARS official was hilarious 😂😂#MorningLive @MorningLiveSABC
— Nangamso Madolo (@MadoloNM) October 17, 2018
This is quite scary. Take a look at the full video: https://t.co/O1HWZP6md1 https://t.co/GimjLJWTYS
— Enrique Geldenhuys (@_eegee_) October 17, 2018
What the fuck is going on here?. We need to fire these mediocre public servants - she knows nothing about IT clearly! How is she the Chief Officer of Digital and IT at SARS?... She got paid more than R3 Million in 12 months!!! This is a joke! https://t.co/GvXI1fPRes
— Maghdie Fife ® (@MagZaz5) October 17, 2018
Help us please!!!! CHIEF OFFICER of digital & IT at SARS and cannot stick to answering basic questions https://t.co/IVp5ufKD22
— Sishi (@sibusisosishi) October 17, 2018
Chief Officer of Digital and IT at SARS. 🙈🙈🙈 Wow!! pic.twitter.com/SGkUPM3bkT
— Siphelele Fuzé (@siphelelefuze91) October 17, 2018
for a IT geek Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane does not inspire any confidence, ngiyesaba @ThabisoTema
— Siphamandla Ntokozo Mbatha (@Ntokozo_Shandu) October 17, 2018
🤣😂 these are the people who are responsible for our taxes . and this woman was hired by Moyane...Chief Officer Digital & IT Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane pic.twitter.com/0Xe3O9mrps
— Just (@_Ntsiki_) October 17, 2018
Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane is a complete idiot in a position she is clearly not qualified for.
It has nothing to do with media or presentation skills - she is so ignorant that others feel embarrassed for her.
With people like her in such positions it is no wonder gov is failing.
— Little Pittweiler (@LittlePittweile) October 17, 2018
SARS says it needs 1 Billion from tax payers to avoid an IT catastrophe. (As if we're not already being taxed for the ANC's Zuma era with more VAT, petrol, water tariffs, etc.).
This interview with SARS IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane makes me worry >> https://t.co/CSZzHWZCai
— ► Zayne Arnold ✪ (@ZayneArnold) October 17, 2018
SARS gives clarity on e-filing collapse: https://t.co/Gc84iGkt5X
“WHY IS WHAT”
“I am not in a position to answer that question”
– Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, chief officer for SARS' digital information services
💩
— Michael Thorne (@mikkelz_za) October 17, 2018