Screengrab from video

Cape Town - An interview with Sars' Chief of Digital and IT, Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, on SABC's Morning Live television show on the collapse of the revenue collector's e-filing system went viral after she was unable to provide coherent answers to some of the most basic questions put to her.



Presenter Sakina Kamwendo struggled to keep the thread of the interview going as Makhekhe-Mokhuane appeared to stumble over her words, gave rambling and totally irrelevant answers, and generally appeared to be unaware of the purpose of her appearance on national television.





Makhekhe-Mokhuane was invited to discuss the Nugent Inquiry's finding that the process of modernisation which was started by Pravin Gordhan when he was at the helm of Sars came to a grinding halt as soon as Tom Moyane took over as commissioner in 2014.









@SakinaKamwendo did well this morning to not collapse in laughter in the interview with Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane. Very professional but that SARS official was hilarious 😂😂#MorningLive @MorningLiveSABC — Nangamso Madolo (@MadoloNM) October 17, 2018





This is quite scary. Take a look at the full video: https://t.co/O1HWZP6md1 https://t.co/GimjLJWTYS — Enrique Geldenhuys (@_eegee_) October 17, 2018





What the fuck is going on here?. We need to fire these mediocre public servants - she knows nothing about IT clearly! How is she the Chief Officer of Digital and IT at SARS?... She got paid more than R3 Million in 12 months!!! This is a joke! https://t.co/GvXI1fPRes — Maghdie Fife ® (@MagZaz5) October 17, 2018









Help us please!!!! CHIEF OFFICER of digital & IT at SARS and cannot stick to answering basic questions https://t.co/IVp5ufKD22 — Sishi (@sibusisosishi) October 17, 2018





Chief Officer of Digital and IT at SARS. 🙈🙈🙈 Wow!! pic.twitter.com/SGkUPM3bkT — Siphelele Fuzé (@siphelelefuze91) October 17, 2018





for a IT geek Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane does not inspire any confidence, ngiyesaba @ThabisoTema — Siphamandla Ntokozo Mbatha (@Ntokozo_Shandu) October 17, 2018









🤣😂 these are the people who are responsible for our taxes . and this woman was hired by Moyane...Chief Officer Digital & IT Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane pic.twitter.com/0Xe3O9mrps — Just (@_Ntsiki_) October 17, 2018





Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane is a complete idiot in a position she is clearly not qualified for.

It has nothing to do with media or presentation skills - she is so ignorant that others feel embarrassed for her.

With people like her in such positions it is no wonder gov is failing. — Little Pittweiler (@LittlePittweile) October 17, 2018





SARS says it needs 1 Billion from tax payers to avoid an IT catastrophe. (As if we're not already being taxed for the ANC's Zuma era with more VAT, petrol, water tariffs, etc.).

This interview with SARS IT head Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane makes me worry >> https://t.co/CSZzHWZCai — ► Zayne Arnold ✪ (@ZayneArnold) October 17, 2018



