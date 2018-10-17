Screengrab from video
Cape Town - An interview with Sars' Chief of Digital and IT, Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, on SABC's Morning Live television show on the collapse of the revenue collector's e-filing system went viral after she was unable to provide coherent answers to some of the most basic questions put to her.

Presenter Sakina Kamwendo struggled to keep the thread of the interview going as Makhekhe-Mokhuane appeared to stumble over her words, gave rambling and totally irrelevant answers, and generally appeared to be unaware of the purpose of her appearance on national television.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane was invited to discuss the Nugent Inquiry's finding that the process of modernisation which was started by Pravin Gordhan when he was at the helm of Sars came to a grinding halt as soon as Tom Moyane took over as commissioner in 2014.


