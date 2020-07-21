Two Cabinet ministers in hospital due to Covid-19

Durban - As South Africa’s Covid-19 infections continue to soar, Cabinet Ministers Gwede Mantashe and Thulas Nxesi have both been hospitalised due to Covid-19 a week after they had tested positive for the virus. Mineral Resources Minister Mantashe was admitted into hospital on Monday at the advice of a family doctor. His wife, Nolwandle, who is also Covid-19 positive, is recovering at home. had contracted the virus. “We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus,” said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe. Photo: Dumisani Sibeko Yesterday the country’s confirmed Covid-19 positive cases reached 373 628 while there have been 5 173 deaths caused by the virus. On Tuesday, Labour Minister of Employment was admitted to hospital after spending time in self quarantine at home having tested positive for the virus last week.

“His admission to hospital comes on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring,” Mthembu said.

Nxesi and Mantashe now form part of a list of other ANC leaders from around the country who tested positive for the Coronavirus, including Gauteng Premier David Makhura, North West Premier Job Mokgoro and Newcastle Local Municipality Mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Last week the Presidency said that Nxesi had tested positive for the first time following a fourth round of tests since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Other members of the executive who have also tested positive for the Coronavirus also include

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa.

Numsa General Secretary Irvin Jim joined other politicians in wishing both Mantashe and Nxesi well as they undergo treatment and a period of convalescence in hospital.

“I wish Conrade Gwede Mantashe and Thulas Nxesi and the many others who I may not have been informed about a speed recovery from this deadly virus,” said Jim.

Political Bureau