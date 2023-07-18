Independent Online
Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Two new Mandela statues unveiled in the Eastern Cape leave bitter taste, as Durban prepares to unveil another at R22 million cost to taxpayer

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Qunu museum, Youth and Heritage Centre in the Eastern Cape Province, delivering the keynote address at the national commemoration of the United Nations-endorsed Nelson Mandela International Day after unveiling two statues commemorating the legacy of former President Mandela.Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

The construction and unveiling of two new statues of former president Nelson Mandela in the Eastern Cape, has left the public with a bitter taste, with some expressing that it was an insult to continually erect statues while millions lived in abject poverty.

The statues were unveiled on Tuesday at Mthatha and Qunu as part of Nelson Mandela Day celebrations which commemorates the 67 years he dedicated to the fight against apartheid.

The statues costed R3 million to design, develop and install. The project was spearheaded by the Nelson Mandela Museum in partnership with the Department of Sports Arts and Culture, the OR Tambo District Municipality and the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality.

Nelson Mandela Museum CEO Vuyani Booi told News24 that although the poor could not eat statues, having them would attract local and international tourists, while also expressing that they were aimed at developing liberation heritage tourism.

But there is more. IOL reported in June that the eThekwini Municipality was forging ahead with a R22 million project to unveil statues of former ANC presidents Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo. The statues would be placed outside the lawns of the Durban City Hall.

Ethekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said in June that the project had been first mooted in 2017, but was disrupted due to Covid-19 as the statues were being imported from China.

Kaunda has defended the project, saying the quotes they got for the statues were he cheapest. The statues are understood to have arrived in Durban, but were under storage while the municipality outlines a plan for their location and unveiling.

People took to social media questioned the need for another Madiba statue when majority of the people in the country still experience harsh realities of poverty and the province where the statues are being unveiled, the infrastructure is in a poor condition, to say the least.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Sonwabile Macontywa, heritage expert, said creating memorials for national heroes was a common practice around the world, however, it becomes an issue when it’s prioritised when people are still struggling to get access to basic needs.

“We have to re-think beyond having a symbol, what does it benefit the community, go to place called Nkantolo where Robert Sobukwe was born, and you ask yourself what does these statues of the icons carry the paradigm and benefit the communities,’’ he said.

Macontwa added that the heritage sites could be commercialised to benefit communities.

“So in these rural areas, there’s a lot that could be played if you were to find equity partners to run these things to benefit communities,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape premier and the ANC chairperson in the province, Oscar Mabuyane, who attended the unveiling of the statues, said that the government had not ignored the plight of the people in the province, instead, there were currently a number of projects underway to develop infrastructure and create employment.

He added that this was not about money being spent on things that don’t add value, but it was about social cohesion.

“Its not about money that we spend, its bigger than the value that we are looking at. You can’t put value on programs of social cohesion... It’s important to have statues of Nelson Mandela as our leader, as the first president of the democratic dispensation,’’ he told the SABC.

Writing in an opinion piece in September 2020, former foreign affairs editor for Independent Media, Shannon Ebrahim, wrote: “We should never underestimate the emotive importance of statues and what they mean in our society.

“They are a reminder of the people our society considered great, people worthy of respect and looking up to. That is why we put them on pedestals and honour them in central places in our towns and cities, so future generations will pay tribute to them.”

