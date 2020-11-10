Two senior Hawks and a former colleague arrested for promotion fraud

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Two senior officers from the Hawks and a former colleague were arrested on Tuesday for alleged involvement in fraudulent promotions at the elite police unit throughout South Africa. "Two senior officers from the Hawks and a former officer stationed at the Silverton office aged 48, 55 and 57 were arrested this morning for alleged involvement in fraud and corruption in relations to promotional appointments in the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation," the Hawks said. The three are suspected of abusing their power and authority while serving on selection panels within the organisation. Their arrest flows from an investigation that began when irregularities were detected at the directorate’s offices in North West province but was expanded nationwide. "The investigation spans throughout the provinces," the Hawks said, adding that the probe was part of "a quest to rid the organisation of those members who aren’t willing to be beyond reproach".

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said: "It should be clear by now that the directorate does not favour or prejudice anyone in executing its mandate>“

"The principle followed is that regardless of the seniority of the suspected officers, the members of the Directorate still perform their work without fear, favour or prejudice."

He added that a member's rank was irrelevant and no officer would be allowed to influence the outcome of an investigation against them.

"While we continue to treat every suspect as innocent until proven otherwise, where there appears to be sufficient evidence, we shall secure the attendance of the suspect in court,“ said Lebeya.

The three suspects would appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court soon, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

*This article has been edited

African News Agency (ANA)