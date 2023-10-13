Two South Africans killed in the Israel-Palestine conflict

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has revealed that two South African nationals have died in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela on Friday morning confirmed that two people had perished in turmoil that has engulfed Gaza over the last few days.

"There is a verification process currently underway because one of the individuals is reported to have an Israeli ID number so we need to determine whether there is dual citizenship or what the picture is. On behalf of the South African government we would like to pass a message of sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the two nationals," he told the SABC. Monyela added that South African missions in Ramallah and Tel Aviv-Yafo are "coordinating efforts and also rendering consular assistance and services to the families" of the deceased. Meanwhile the Palestinian Embassy in South Africa said it had just heard of the passing of the nationals.

Addressing the media, Ambassador Hanan Jarrar said at this stage they did not have more information from their sources on the death of the said nationals. She added that she has been in contact with the South African ambassador in Ramallah and he did not mention the incident but that the mission in Tel Aviv "Our information is that there are a lot of South Africans of Palestinian descent in Gaza right now. One of our citizens has sent a voice note describing the situation in Gaza. This is our information but you know when wars take place, especially genocide wars, that there is no clear target, everyone is a target especially now with the electricity cut off. There is no internet service. Gaza is like an open-air prison isolated from the entire world."

Asked about South Africa's stance on the matter and contribution, Jarrar said the ANC-led government has been instrumental in the past in supporting the People of Palestine against the atrocities carried out against them. "I have received thousands of calls and statements issued by the government on the first day of the war. We believe South Africa is doing what it has to do. It did not start in 1994 it started a long time ago when the PLO was side-by-side with South Africa. We hope there will be genuine efforts from South Africans to support Palestine." she said. About 200 people in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance gathered outside the Samson Israel Centre in Hatfield Street, Cape Town to protest against the war in Gaza. Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) With the war entering its seventh day, some international media have reported that Israel has attacked 750 “military targets” overnight as well as 12 high-rise buildings.