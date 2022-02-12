Two suspects linked to Amajuba Speaker’s murder appeal for bail

Durban - The two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of former Amajuba District Municipality Speaker, Reginald Ndima, will appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing. The suspects, Mhlonishwa Sokhulu and Sibusiso Chocholo, have already appeared before the Newcastle Magistrate's Court, according to police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were arrested just days after the commission of the crime. They were charged for murder. The political task team assigned to investigate Ndima’s death, said the suspects were found with a .357 magnum revolver as well as a Ford Ranger bakkie, which is believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle. National commissioner Khehla Sitole applauded the speedy arrest.

"This latest arrest must serve as a deterrent to those who continuously perpetrate such crimes. We will continue to ensure that the necessary resources are deployed to prevent and combat any further incidents of this nature. We also urge our communities to work closely with the SAPS in combating these heinous crimes," said Sitole. Ndima, 58, an IFP member, was shot and killed in the driveway of his home in Newcastle on January 29. A close associate of the slain councillor, Thengamehlo Zulu, told IOL that Ndima had received threats weeks before his death.

“I can tell you that he received some threats because he told us. That guy who was phoning him indicated that he knows what time he goes home and knows which cars he uses. The last time I spoke to him was on the Friday before he died. He said he was going to Amajuba to sign some documents,” Zulu said. Following his death, the IFP said it was concerned over the rate of public representatives that were being killed. [email protected]