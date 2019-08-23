The strike action by MultiChoice workers called by the ICTU has escalated as people burnt tyres outside the Johannesburg offices. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Archives.

Johannesburg - The strike action by MultiChoice workers called by the Information and Communication Technology Union (ICTU) has escalated as people burnt tyres on Friday afternoon outside the Johannesburg offices. Members from ICTU are protesting about the company’s restructuring process and retrenchments in a “historic” strike action.

The ICTU spokesperson Thabang Mothelo condemned the violence, adding no members of ICTU has participated in the burning of tyres.

"We see this action as an action that is sponsored either directly by management or by opportunist unions. As ICTU, we condemn this act and we say none of the people who have done this are from ICTU otherwise our strike is unsuccessful," said Mothelo.

Workers from the Pay-TV service provider gathered at around 1pm in readiness for the strike but the Group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu said MultiChoice has deemed the strike illegal.

“The threatened strike action is not only unprotected it is also illegal. We call on all parties to act in a manner that will ensure the best outcome for impacted employees.”

Mothelo said the strike is expected to continue on Monday.