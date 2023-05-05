UAE president had pledged R185 billion in investment

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the president of the UAE had promised to invest more than $10 billion (R185 billion) in energy, oil, economic infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and other sectors of the economy. A few days before UAE President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan arrived in South Africa, the minister of economic development in that country touched down in South Africa.

This was when he met with Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs Barbara Creecy and Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel to discuss investment opportunities. Even South Africa’s ambassador to the UAE Saa'd Cachalia met with Motsoaledi to discuss investment opportunities by that country. This was the presentation made by Motsoaledi when he appeared before members of the National Assembly’s committee on home affairs on Friday when he explained how al Nahyan ended up landing at Bulembu airport in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape.

He said the president of the UAE was accompanied by a large delegation of 680 people from 32 different countries. Al Nahyan is not the only head of state who has come to South Africa on a private visit. Former US President Barack Obama had come to the country twice during his term.

He came to attend the late former president Nelson Mandela’s funeral in 2013. He also came on a private visit to meet with some NGO in Cape Town. Motsoaledi insisted that the trip by al Nahyan was above board.

All heads of state who come to South Africa on a private visit are accorded the same treatment given to all heads of state on an official or State visit. There was nothing untoward by the visit by al Nahyan last month. “In 2018 the president of this country visited the UAE on his investment missions and I am made to understand that in that meeting the president of the UAE pledged $10bn in investment, most of which is going to be in the Eastern Cape. We have just outlined to you the areas; in energy, oil, tourism and all that. But that was the pledge. A few days before the president of the UAE arrived, the minister of economic development came to South Africa.

“He met with several ministers, among them the minister of trade and industry, the minister of energy and the minister of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs. Those ministers were met about the issues of investment. “I also do know that during the investment summit of the president, the ambassador of South Africa to the UAE Saa’d Cachalia came to that investment summit. He did ask for a meeting with me to brief me about the issues of investment in the Eastern Cape, exactly why it is so important for the country. You are aware that part of the work of ambassadors is to mobilise and encourage countries to come to countries where ambassadors come from. That is what I know,” said Motsoaledi. He said if the committee wanted to get more information they could also ask the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, to brief them.

He said Mabuyane had already briefed an oversight committee in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature on the same issue. Mabuyane had written to Motsoaledi to designate the Bhisho airport a port of entry to allow the UAE president to land there. Al Nahyan has a private game reserve in the province where he spent time with his family.

Motsoaledi said there was nothing wrong with al Nahyan bringing his own staff and cooks to provide support during his stay. He said all protocol was followed during this time. [email protected]