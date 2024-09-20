UAT calls for urgent probe of extortion in construction and state institutions

The United Africans Transformation (UAT) has voiced concern about the increase of extortion activities, both in the country’s construction industry and state institutions, and has called on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe the extortion. Extortion-related crimes have topped the list of incidents reports across the provinces of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and in the Eastern and Western Capes.

Recently, four policemen were arrested in connection with corruption in which they allegedly tried to extort almost R100,000 from a Phoenix businessman. Three of the policemen are from Gauteng and one is based in Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal. One of the members is a Crime Intelligence Officer, and two are attached to the Johannesburg Flying Squad.

Three weeks back an alleged extortion racket kingpin, Chief Sakhumzi Dalinzolo Mareke, was killed following a shoot-out with police. Two other men were also fatally wounded and a police officer was recovering in hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound in the gun battle. The UAT party spokesperson, Mighty Mabule, bemoaned that the escalating extortion activities threatens the economic stability of the country and undermines the trust in governance structures. Mabule said in the construction sector, criminal syndicates, who are commonly referred to as "construction mafias", have increasingly resorted to extortion, intimidating businesses and demanding payment for so-called "protection" services.

“These illegal practices have disrupted crucial infrastructure projects that are vital for the development of our communities.” He said the party strongly condemns the lawlessness of extortion, which hinders the country’s growth and development for the personal gain of these criminal elements. “Even more concerning is the rise of professional extortion within state institutions. The UAT have received numerous reports of businesses not being paid within the stipulated 30-day period due to demands for bribes or a percentage cut by certain corrupt state officials.”

Mabule has claimed that this is happening in many municipalities across the country. “These officials, who are entrusted with the responsibility of serving the public, are abusing their power for personal profit, effectively engaging in professional extortion.” He said the behaviour of extortion is damaging the reputation of public institutions and further entrenching a culture of corruption.

“Professional extortion is a serious threat to the health of our nation’s economy and governance. It stifles CV entrepreneurship, disrupts service delivery, and deepens the challenges of inequality and unemployment,” he said. Mabule said the UAT is committed to addressing the issue of extortion and demands urgent action to put an end to these corrupt practices. He has said they will write a letter to the Auditor General and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) requesting them to audit and investigate the performance of payments in municipalities to expose professional extortion by state officials.