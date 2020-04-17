UDM pledges R300K towards Covid-19 Solidarity Fund

Johannesburg - The UDM has pledged R300 000 towards the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund and has committed a further R200 000 for the purchasing of masks and food for families in need.

The party's public representatives will contribute towards the R300 000 donation over three months.

"In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call that public representatives make donations to the Solidarity Fund, as one of the tools which this nation is using to combat Covid-19, the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM) public representatives, at all three levels, is pledging R300,000 to the Fund for three months, starting in June 2020.

"Over and above that, the UDM has set aside R200,000 for the purchase of masks and food for needy families. We hope that these donations will make a difference and wish you God’s speed in all your efforts," said UDM leader Bantu Holomisa in a statement on Friday.

The Solidarity Fund was announced by Ramaphosa ahead of the lockdown as a measure to assist the government is decreasing the burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic.