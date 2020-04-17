UDM pledges R300K towards Covid-19 Solidarity Fund
Johannesburg - The UDM has pledged R300 000 towards the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund and has committed a further R200 000 for the purchasing of masks and food for families in need.
The party's public representatives will contribute towards the R300 000 donation over three months.
"In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call that public representatives make donations to the Solidarity Fund, as one of the tools which this nation is using to combat Covid-19, the United Democratic Movement’s (UDM) public representatives, at all three levels, is pledging R300,000 to the Fund for three months, starting in June 2020.
"Over and above that, the UDM has set aside R200,000 for the purchase of masks and food for needy families. We hope that these donations will make a difference and wish you God’s speed in all your efforts," said UDM leader Bantu Holomisa in a statement on Friday.
The Solidarity Fund was announced by Ramaphosa ahead of the lockdown as a measure to assist the government is decreasing the burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramaphosa said ministers, their deputies and deputy president David Mabuza would be taking a 33% cut in their salaries to contribute to the Solidarity Fund. The contributions would be made for three months.
Ramaphosa had encouraged MPs and other public representatives to do the same.
The EFF soon followed and said its MPs, members of provincial legislature and councillors would also contribute 33% of their salaries towards the fund.
The DA also announced that it would be donating R1.5 million towards the fund.
Political Bureau