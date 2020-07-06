UIF not a source of easy money for crooks, says Nxesi

Durban - Labour and Employment minister Thulas Nxesi has saluted the arrest of five suspects accused of looting the country's Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) of R5.7 million. He said the fund was not a source of "easy money" for criminals. The stolen money was part of the relief fund meant for 1 400 employees affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown. “We welcome the swift action by the members of the law enforcement agencies in apprehending the people, who are suspected of having defrauded their employer and the UIF when they allegedly changed the banking details into which the relief money was supposed to be paid,” said Nxesi in a statement on Sunday. The arrests were made following an investigation by the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday morning, are aged between 25 and 68, and are set to appear in court on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Hawks, the suspects were tracked to various parts of the Gauteng province.

Several luxury vehicles were also confiscated from the suspects during the operation.

The minister reiterated that government would not take the looting of public funds lightly.

“As we have indicated before, we will follow every cent that we have spent during this period. Working together with our internal auditors, the office of the Auditor-General and our contracted forensic auditors, as well as the law enforcement agencies, we are putting those who thought that the UIF was their source for easy money on notice,” said Nxesi.

“You will be found and you will be prosecuted,” he added.

African News Agency/ANA