Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Department of Employment and Labour has partnered with 32 state-owned training providers and institutions to implement training of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) beneficiaries at a cost of R7.9billion over three years. “The intention is to pilot the project with training of over 160000 learners over a period of three years. The training will vary from skills programme to learnership,” Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said.

Nxesi revealed this in a written response to a parliamentary question from the DA’s Michael Cardo.

Cardo asked him about the details of the partnerships forged by his department with employers and training institutions to train the youth for digital jobs expected to be created in the wake of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In his written response, Nxesi said: “Through this intervention 6000 artisans will be trained at the cost estimation of over R800million. A further 81 000 learners will be taken through the skills programme at a cost of about R2.5bn to enable them access to training and possible job placement.”