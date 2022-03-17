Ukraine, Khehla Sitole on agenda as Ramaphosa answers questions from MPs

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is back in Parliament where he is facing questions including Ukraine and the firing of police chief Khehla Sitole. It is the first time this year that Ramaphosa will be answering questions and it comes after his deputy, David Mabuza, appeared before the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday where he also faced questions.

ANC ministers and Mabuza have not been spared by MPs in the last few days on South Africa’s position on Ukraine. This will be the first question Ramaphosa will face on Thursday. ANC MP Thabo Mmutle has asked about the economic impact of the conflict in Ukraine.

However, DA leader John Steenhuisen has also asked about the impact of rising fuel prices due to the Ukraine conflict. Mabuza and other senior figures have in the past few days been saying they wanted a peaceful solution between Kyiv and Moscow. Ramaphosa last week had a telephone discussion with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The National Treasury has warned about the increase in oil prices due to the conflict and said if it continued it would pile pressure on the consumers. EFF leader Julius Malema wants to know from Ramaphosa why he fired Sitole and not Police Minister Bheki Cele. Opposition parties had welcomed Ramaphosa’s decision to axe Sitole but said he should have also fired Cele.

Cele and Sitole had been at loggerheads for months. Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald wants to know if Ramaphosa will use an independent panel to appoint the next National Police Commissioner. Since he assumed office Ramaphosa has used panels for the selection and appointment of officials in top positions.

