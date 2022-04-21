Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has a call with Ramaphosa on resistance to Russian attack

Zelensky said on social media today they also discussed, in a telephone call with Ramaphosa, other issues including food security. Ramaphosa had told Parliament in February and March that he had spoken to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

After his call to Putin he had another telephone discussion with the President of China Xi Jinping. Zelensky said he had told Ramaphosa about their resistance to Russia’s attack. “Had a phone conversation with @CyrilRamaphosa. Told (him) about our resistance to Russian aggression. Discussed the threat of a global food crisis, deepening relations with the Republic of South Africa and co-operation within international organisations,” Zelensky said.

The discussion between Ramaphosa and Zelensky comes after the government has been calling for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end hostilities. This also comes after the opposition has been saying the government has been sitting on the fence on the Ukraine conflict. But Ramaphosa and his Cabinet have denied saying they want both sides to sit on the table to find an amicable solution.

The war has been raging for the last seven weeks in Ukraine and it has intensified. The UN agencies have reported that millions of people from Ukraine have been displaced with more than 4.5 million in neighbouring countries in Europe. Most of those outside are in Poland.

