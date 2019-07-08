Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo: ANA/Nqobile Mbonambi

Durban - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's critics have been silenced after the University of KwaZulu-Natal confirmed his qualifications.



Gordhan endured days of criticism for allegedly failing to provide evidence that he had qualified as a pharmacist in the 70s.





In a brief statement released on Monday, the Durban based university said Gordhan successfully completed the requirements for the degree Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1973.





“The Office of the Registrar at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) confirms that Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan studied and successfully completed the requirements for the degree Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1973. In addition, he received an Honorary Doctorate in 2003 and the Convocation Award in 2013 from UKZN,” the statement signed by Ashton Bodrick, the executive director for corporate relations, read.





On Monday, Gordhan was trending on Twitter with some raising questions about the year of graduation, implying that he spent only a year at the then University of Durban Westville which was built to accommodate Indians only during the years of racial segregation.



