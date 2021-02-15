Umalusi approves release of 2020 matric results

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - South Africa’s Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi), has approved the release of the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results. Professor John Volmink, chairperson of the statutory body’s executive committee, told the media on Monday morning only results of matrics implicated in group copying and paper leakages would be withheld. “The executive committee of council approves the release of the DBE results of the November 2020 NSC based on available evidence that the examinations were administered in accordance with the examination policies and regulations (despite) the generally identified irregularities. “But the DBE is required to block the results of candidates implicated in irregularities including the candidates involved in group copying pending the outcome of further DBE investigations.” He maintained the leakages of the Mathematics paper 2 and Physical Sciences paper 2 question papers did not compromise the credibility of the exams. The leaks almost forced the rewriting of the papers by all matric learners.

Following an urgent application by organisations, including AfriForum and the SA Democratic Teachers Union, the Pretoria High Court ruled the papers should not be rewritten.

Said Volmink: “Umalusi noted with concern the serious irregularities regarding the leakage of Mathematics paper 2 and Physical Sciences paper 2 question papers.

“However, the executive committee is satisfied that based on available evidence there were no systemic irregularities which might have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the November 2020 National Senior Certificate administered by the Department of Basic Education.”

Over a million candidates registered for the 2020 matric examinations written in November. The class of 2020 “ended up being the largest cohort ever to write the NSC”, he said.

Volmink said the DBE (Department of Basic Education) should be commended for administering credible exams despite the challenges faced during 2020, “including the one that affected us all, Covid-19.”

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will release the results next week.

@BonganiNkosi87

Political Bureau