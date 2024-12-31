uMkhonto weSizwe Party criticises Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency as 2024 ends

As the year comes to a close, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has sharply criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, accusing it of failing to address South Africa’s pressing challenges. “The legacy of this presidency is one of broken promises and growing hardships for the majority of South Africans,” said MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

In a statement issued on December 31, the party said Ramaphosa’s leadership has left the nation grappling with worsening inequality, unemployment, and inadequate service delivery. The MK Party condemned the government’s handling of the electricity crisis, noting that while the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) has improved to 62.55%, unreliable energy supply continues to disrupt lives. They criticised the unequal impact of load shedding, where suburbs reportedly receive uninterrupted electricity while townships endure up to five hours of power cuts.

“This government continues to show its disregard for equity,” said Ndhlela. The party said the rising unemployment rate, which now affects over 42% of the population, as a glaring failure of the administration. They blamed the crisis on mismanagement and corruption within state-owned entities such as Eskom, Denel, and Transnet.

“Millions of people remain jobless while corruption continues to cripple the very institutions meant to create opportunities and deliver services,” Ndhlela said. Service delivery failures, particularly the lack of clean water and sanitation in communities like Hammanskraal, were also central to the MK Party’s criticism. They accused the government of neglecting the needs of ordinary South Africans while delaying critical legislative reforms, such as the Employment Equity Act and the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill.

“These delays are a betrayal of the people’s trust and show a government more focused on protecting the elite than uplifting the marginalized,” Ndhlela said. The MK Party also expressed concern over the government’s failure to curb violent crime and gender-based violence, which they say have escalated during Ramaphosa’s tenure. As South Africa prepares for the 2025 general elections, the MK Party called on citizens to hold the government accountable and consider alternatives for leadership.