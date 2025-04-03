The Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) in KwaZulu-Natal is over the moon after snatching another crucial ward from the ANC in a by-election on Wednesday. The MKP won an ANC ward by 62% in ward 28 in KwaDukuza Local Municipality north of the province.

An ecstatic party provincial deputy coordinator Shirley Willemse said the win is a precursor for what people should expect in next year’s local government elections, saying the party is on an upward trajectory to do well next year and govern a number of municipalities in the province. “We are on a growth trajectory and excited about it. These victories, we are registering in the province, are a precursor for our performance in the next year’s local government elections. The party is growing leaps and bounds and we are readying ourselves to govern municipalities in the province,” said Willemse. In KwaDukuza the party had fielded Vishnugopal Govender who was an ANC councillor in the same ward but defected to MKP who proved to be popular among the ward residents as they retained him under MKP colours. Govender will now represent his party’s aspirations in the 59-seat council.

This is the third ward victory for former president Jacob Zuma’s party in his home province after winning in Umzumbe and Richmond local municipalities. In 2021 local government elections, ANC won 29 seats followed by the Democratic Alliance with nine. Other parties are ActionSA with five, Independent Alliance (5), IFP (4), EFF (4), ACDP (1), ATM (1) and AIC (1) Despite KwaDukuza’s victory, the party also did well in Uphongolo Local Municipality's ward 12 taking the second place after ANC which won the ward. The ward was previously under the IFP, however, its councillor passed away.