Former president Jacob Zuma's first tweet in the new year has set tongues wagging, after he tweeted a picture of himself with a hunting rifle.

Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma set Twitter alight just after 6pm on Wednesday when he tweeted a picture of himself carrying a hunting rifle. The former president tweeted the picture just as the country was still debating his arrest warrant, which was issued by Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay.

The arrest warrant has led to angry outbursts from the ANC in KZN, the ANC and supporters of the former president, who all criticised the decision taken by the court.

Zuma, who missed court proceedings due to an alleged illness, is seen sitting on a garden chair taking aim with his hunting rifle in the picture, without his trademark glasses.

Many have interpreted the picture to his trademark song and rallying call, 'Umshini Wami', which means 'Bring me my machine gun'.