Political parties have called for more unity in Africa and end to ongoing conflicts in northern Mozambique, eastern DRC and Sudan. They said Africa can succeed if it can work together and create better opportunities to create jobs and grow their economies.

The parties said when the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity, the forerunner to the African Union, converged in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 60 years ago the idea was to stop dependence on the West, but to build unity among African states. In his message UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on everyone to work together for Africa to thrive. He said Africa has a potential, but there were factors preventing it from reaching its goals.

“Africa is a place of great natural, human, cultural and entrepreneurial richness. But a series of historic and economic barriers are preventing the continent from assuming its rightful place on the global stage. Let’s work together toward the Africa the world needs,” said Guterres. ANC MP Mandla Mandela, who was leading the debate in Parliament on Thursday evening on Africa Day, said the continent has huge potential. He said Africa has to stand firm and fight racism and other forms of discrimination.

“Today as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the OAU we are reminded of the great sacrifices made in the fight against racism, colonialism and imperialism, said Mandela. “We often hear that history is written by victors and for us as Africans this day signifies our great victory. It is for this reason that we must write our own history and tell our own story,” he said. EFF MP Ntokozo Hlonyana said the founding members of the OAU had a plan in mind when they established the organisation 60 years ago in Ethiopia.

She said the idea was to bring unity among all Africans on the continent. However, Hlonyana said the conflict in Sudan must be resolved immediately by the AU. She said the AU must be firm with leaders who are fuelling the conflict in Sudan.

Hlonyana also said the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area must be fully supported as it stands to inject growth on the continent. The African Development Bank must also support projects that will lead to economic growth and more jobs in Africa. Emma Powell of the DA said Agenda 2063 was about silencing the guns in Africa and good governance.

But there were factors that were preventing Africa from moving away from some of the issues. This includes conflicts on the continent and this happens 60 years after the formation of the OAU. IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they need stable governments in Africa in order to be able to provide for citizens.