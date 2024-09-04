‘Unacceptable, unjustifiable’: SCOPA lashes out as deputy minister skips key meeting

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) was forced to adjourn a crucial hearing scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, after the deputy minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela, failed to appear. This session was intended to address pressing issues on the National Skills Fund (NSF) and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), but the minister withdrew at the last minute, opting instead to attend the launch of an academic programme in Johannesburg.

Songezo Zibi, SCOPA chairperson, has expressed deep frustration at the deputy minister’s sudden absence. “The non-appearance of the deputy minister is unacceptable. The primary role of the committee and parliament is to hold the executive to account, and the committee is not prepared to entertain late, unjustifiable withdrawals by members of the executive,” Zibi said. He further confirmed that a rescheduled hearing would be announced soon, adding that SCOPA expects either the minister or a senior representative to attend the next session in person.

According to Zibi, the deputy minister’s failure to attend the hearing was a significant blow to the committee’s efforts to probe the inefficiencies and alleged mismanagement of the NSF and NSFAS. The investigation, which has involved the Special Investigations Unit, was meant to shed light on the alleged misappropriation of funds and the financial issues that have impacted thousands of students who depend on NSFAS for their education. “Mr Manamela was expected to address matters that directly affect the futures of many young South Africans. His absence is not only disappointing but reflects poorly on the department’s accountability,” Zibi said.

SCOPA committee members from various political parties echoed the chairperson’s sentiment, with many calling for action from higher authorities. In a letter to minister of Higher Education and Training, Nkosinathi Nkabane, and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Zibi stressed the need for immediate intervention to ensure that the committee is fully briefed on the status of NSF and NSFAS without further delay. The committee has also lamented the wasteful expenditure involved in flying departmental staff to Cape Town, only for the hearing to be adjourned. This comes amid growing public concern about government accountability and the rising costs incurred by inefficient processes.