Durban - With the perception of corruption, both in the ruling party and the country, being seen as a growing challenge, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned party members that the scourge will destroy the ANC if it is not dealt with.
He said what has made the corruption challenge worse than before was that those who wanted to use their power to amass wealth through corrupt means were even more determined to pursue influential positions.
Ramaphosa sounded this warning while addressing a Raymond Mhlaba memorial lecture in Vryheid on Sunday. He pleaded with members to emulate people like Mhlaba, who worked for the people instead of working to accumulate wealth for themselves.
“The unbridled contestation within our ranks for public resources and the graft that has become commonplace in many of our public institutions must present a great threat to the advancement of our national democratic revolution. These undermine economic and social development; they also erode democratic practices; they disempower our citizens and weaken the national liberation movement,” Ramaphosa said.
He added that graft and the associated phenomenon of state capture were obstacles to the achievement of radical economic transformation. Additionally, Ramaphosa told the about 5000 party members who came to listen to him that corruption also hindered implementation of broad-based black economic empowerment and development of small and medium enterprises.