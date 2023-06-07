Pretoria- The debate on the State of the City Address (SOCA) had to be adjourned on Wednesday after Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda fell ill and had to receive medical attention. According to statement released by his office, Gwamanda had not been feeling well since Tuesday.

The office said he went against medical advice and attended the SOCA which was held on Tuesday. “He was seen by his medical team immediately after the address yesterday,” read the statement. The statement added that his condition deteriorated on Wednesday.

His office said his medical team advised that he be excused immediately to receive medical attention and be under observation. Meanwhile, ActionSA has brought a motion of no confidence against Gwamanda, saying he has consistently ducked from media opportunities to come clean over serious allegations he faces. ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said they can’t trust Gwamanda to run of a R70bn municipality when he has serious unanswered questions of fraud hanging over his head.