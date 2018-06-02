WARNING: Members of the Public Servants Association staged a picket outside the Office of the Premier in Kimberley. Picture: Soraya Crowie

Johannesburg - Public-sector union the Public Servants Association (PSA) says it will go on strike from next Monday to voice its unhappiness with the public-sector wage negotiations.

The union said it had served the department of public service and administration with a 7-days’ notice to strike.

PSA, which has about 230 000 members, has been among a group of unions that have declined to sign the three-year wage deal following months of negotiations with the government.

The union said the deal currently on table did not represent its members interests and was far below what was expected.

The three-year wage deal was presented at the Public Service Coordinating and Bargaining Council (PSCBC), but only about 40% of employees represented at the bargaining council had signed the deal as of the end of May.

The unions who have signed include two big Cosatu affiliated public-sector unions; the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the South African Democratic Teachers Unions (Sadtu). The National Health and Allied Workers Union, also affiliated to Cosatu, has not signed the agreement.

Those against the deal are unions affiliated to Fedusa and include; the National Teachers Union (Natu), National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers Union (Nupsaw) and the Hospital Personal Association of South Africa (Hospersa).

The three-year deal includes; a 7% increase for junior employees, 6.5% for mid-level employees and 6% for senior staff for 2018/2019. The second and third year increases will be on sliding scale.

The deal also includes changes to spousal housing allowances.

The three-year deal needs 50%+1 employees, represented by their unions, to sign for it to be implemented. The deadline for the unions to sign ends on June 18.

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has the powers to implement the agreement unilaterally even with only 40% employees agreeing to it.

