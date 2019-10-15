Cape Town - The United Nations Refugee Agency High Commissioner Filippo Grandi has arrived in South Africa for a two-day visit.
Grandi, who will be in the country until Wednesday, is expected to have a series of meetings with state authorities, business leaders, local UN representatives, NGO partners, and others.
At his request, he met some representatives of refugees and asylum seekers in Pretoria on his arrival on Tuesday morning. They were joined by video link by two refugee community leaders in Cape Town.
Grandi listened to their concerns, mainly linked to better access to documentation and information, the process to obtain refugee papers, as well as issues of personal security.
“I had a useful and constructive meeting with some refugee representatives today in Pretoria” said Grandi.