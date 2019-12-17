Union mulls legal action against 'indecisive' NPA over Mngxitama prosecution









File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA). DURBAN - Agricultural union TLU SA said on Thursday it was considering legal action against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the potential prosecution of Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama. "More than a year after Mngxitama threatened and incited his followers to kill white women and children, the NPA still can not indicate whether it will prosecute him," said TLU SA president Louis Meintjes. The union said it wanted "satisfactory answers" from the NPA. In December 2018, during a public rally in Potchefstroom, North West, Mngxitama threatened to kill five white people for every one black person killed. He also made threats against women and children, saying: “We will kill their children, we will kill their women, we will kill anything we find on our way”.

The following day, TLU SA laid a charge of hate speech against Mngxitama.

Meintjes said the union had made various enquiries during the past year about how the case was progressing. He added that "thousands" of citizens had signed a petition the organisation issued about the incident.



“From the most recent interaction with the NPA, in November, it is obvious that there is no decisive answer on what is happening with the case or even who is handling it,” said Meintjes.

“In terms of the National Prosecution Act, the power to decide on and undertake legal action on behalf of the state lies with the NPA. The State must protect South Africans against crime but fails time and time again. It is highly concerning and creates the perception that lawbreakers can do as they please without any consequences."



The work ethic of the NPA was a disgrace, said Meintjes, which reflected the "flagrant disrespect" the authority had for the community.

"The NPA should at least supply answers to complainants, but even that is not happening."

