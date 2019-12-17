DURBAN - Agricultural union TLU SA said on Thursday it was considering legal action against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the potential prosecution of Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama.
"More than a year after Mngxitama threatened and incited his followers to kill white women and children, the NPA still can not indicate whether it will prosecute him," said TLU SA president Louis Meintjes.
The union said it wanted "satisfactory answers" from the NPA.
In December 2018, during a public rally in Potchefstroom, North West, Mngxitama threatened to kill five white people for every one black person killed.
He also made threats against women and children, saying: “We will kill their children, we will kill their women, we will kill anything we find on our way”.