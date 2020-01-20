Johannesburg - The Communication Workers Union has called on the ANC and the government to step in as Telkom plans to retrench more than 3000 workers.
Last week, Telkom sent out Section 189 notices to its employees as it announced it was planning to restructure its business.
In a statement, CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala dismissed the company’s claim that market conditions, regulatory uncertainty and the competitive environment had made it difficult for the company to thrive.
Tshabalala accused Telkom chief executive Sipho Maseko and another top executives of making personal fortunes for themselves while they sent workers packing.
“As the CWU we find the presentation by the company ridiculous and undermining not only workers, but the country at large. In 2016 the company presented almost the same reasons to cut over 2000 jobs and further outsourced thousands more jobs. The executives of Telkom rewarded themselves in 2018 with a total sum of R153.9 million for dismissing workers, and then claimed the company made profits,” Tshabalala said.