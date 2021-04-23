Unions brace for strike

Cape Town - Public sector unions are preparing for a strike after Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu said there was no money in the fiscus.

Nehawu said they were not prepared to accept the 0% increase offered by the government.

It said they would go on strike if government failed to accede to their demands of a wage increase.

The unions and the government are resuming their wage negotiations at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council today.

Nehawu said Mchunu had jumped the gun by going public about their position before the negotiations resumed.

Mchunu made the address on Thursday. The union said it was clear the “war is unavoidable between organised labour and the government.”

Nehawu said Mchunu was trying to “guilt trip” the unions with his pronouncements in a media briefing.

They would not accept any 0% increase as offered by the government.

“Judging by the tone of the minister it is clear that government negotiators will bring a 0% salary increase once again (on Friday). This leaves us with no option but to seek a strike certificate while preparing for a full-blown strike.

“Nehawu will engage other Cosatu public sector unions in the Joint Mandating Committee so that we begin in earnest to prepare for a fight to defend collective bargaining, workers’ rights and decent salaries and benefits,” said Nehawu.

Political Bureau