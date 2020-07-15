Unions slam SAA interim chief executive's appointment

Johannesburg - The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have criticised the appointment of the new SAA interim chief executive Phillip Saunders on Tuesday. The unions said Saunders lacked the needed experience and was part of the executive leadership which helped collapse the financially troubled airline. SAA evaded possible liquidation on Tuesday after its contentious business rescue plan finally secured overwhelming backing from creditors and stakeholders. Last month, a vote on the plan was put on hold until on Tuesday during a creditors’ meeting after some parties, including Numsa and Sacca, pushed for further amendments in it to address shortcomings. The meeting, which was convened by the business rescue practitioners saw the plan securing 86% support, including from Numsa and Sacca. Among Numsa and Sacca’s oppositions to the plan, was that it was not in favour of employees as it proposes 3700 of the 4700 SAA workers be retrenched and given voluntary severance packages (VSPs).

The unions said while they were still not satisfied with the plan, it helped avoid liquidation and offered SAA a clean break from former management and executives, who were responsible for the demise of the national carrier.

The unions, however, complained that the appointment of Saunders, who is currently chief commercial officer for SAA, undermined the break from the past executives.

“He is part of the very same disastrous management team which brought the airline to the brink of collapse. This is why we are reiterating our demand that individuals who are appointed to management and the board, must have had no connection to past boards or management at SAA,” Numsa said.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan commended the support for the business rescue plan and unions for conceding on the job cuts.

Gordhan’s spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said the department’s priorities were now giving effect to the funding commitments made for the business rescue plan and the appointment of a new interim board which would work with Saunders.

The Department of Public Enterprises has committed R26billion to help fund SAA’s restructuring plan.

“In supporting the plan, the government is committed to mobilising the necessary resources to fund the transition. This includes the VSPs agreed with the unions, and meet the minimum requirements of the Labour Relations Act and Basic Conditions of Employment Act,” Mkokeli said.

Numsa and Sacca said Saunders lacked the experience needed for an airline of SAA’s scale and complexity.

“His lack of experience is likely to fail him and he will also fail the airline, an eventuality we cannot afford. We, however, understand that he is appointed on an interim basis, and we demand that the Department of Public Enterprises must come up with a transparent process of appointing a competent GCEO (executive) with the necessary expertise, experience and knowledge to lead the airline,” the unions said.

The unions also called for labour to be included on the SAA board as workers’ voices would stop them from being made the “sacrificial lamb” for executive failures and poor leadership.

While Treasury had indicated that it had no plans to bail the airline out beyond the payment of its credit, about R16bn, the SACP called on Gordhan and the government to “decisively match its words with its deeds” in financially backing SAA’s rescue efforts.

“We call on the government to make available the resources and provide the support required for the SAA rescue and operations plans to become successful,” he said.

