UnmuteFreedom: Independent Media to unveil its Freedom Day campaign

As South Africa gears to commemorate its 27th Freedom Day on Tuesday, Independent Media will on Monday unveil its Freedom Day campaign titled #UnmuteFreedom, which reflects how many South Africans are not heard in accessing the basic principles of the Constitution.

The campaign also draws attention to the fact that many of these basic human rights enshrined in our Constitution are themselves inadequate and/or deliberately exclusionary, even if they are available.

Dr Iqbal Survé, executive chairman of Independent Media, said that this year’s Freedom Day was particularly poignant with South Africa facing increased challenges given the ongoing onslaught of Covid-19, which has radically shifted the goals in terms of what freedoms we have always taken for granted.

“We will never allow South African voices to be silenced again. This period of change has also highlighted just how big the divide is between matters such as decent education, an affordable one and a free one where those without access to the modern tools that make the digital world spin, are being left behind,” Survé said.

Aneez Salie, Independent Media’s editor-in-chief, said that true freedom in South Africa could only be realised when all voices are heard and acknowledged.

“We are not there yet, as the conversation is still, to a large extent, very one-sided, which is why Independent Media has committed to standing up to prevent the chasm of silence from growing any bigger than it already is,” said Salie.

