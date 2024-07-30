Unrest and Renewal: KZN premier says province is dealing with complaints of EPWP workers

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thami Ntuli, says eThekwini municipality is attending to complaints raised by Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers. In striking display of discontent, employees of the eThekwini municipality gathered outside the Durban city hall on Tuesday.

Workers who are part of the EPWP, voiced their frustration over purported non-renewal of contracts at the end of July and demanded direct employment in the municipality. In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Ntuli said the situation comes amid a period of significant change in eThekwini, marked by the arrival of a new mayor and the integration of presidential working groups to bolster section 1 of 54 (A) support by the cabinet. Speaking on these developments Ntuli highlighted the imminent strategy sessions within the cabinet.

“In the next cabinet we will be coming together to ensure that the quick wins are prioritised and are aligned on strategies already agreed upon,’’ he said. These discussions will take place against a backdrop of tensions surrounding the EPWP, where recent strikes by union members prompted urgent calls for dialogue between the MEC of Cogta and the mayor of eThekwini. Ntuli noted that there was an apparent engagement with the eThekwini mayor.

“I initiated that meeting where progress in the negotiations was reported,’’ Ntuli confirmed, alluding to initial steps taken to address grievances. “I am hopeful that I will be receiving a report which will pave the way forward because some of the concerns raised where quite genuine. “I will be focusing on the quick wins and I’m already having talks,’’ he said.