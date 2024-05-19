Update: ConCourt to hand down judgment on IEC vs Zuma matter on Monday

Former president Jacob Zuma will know whether or not he will serve in the National Assembly after the elections, when the Constitutional Court tomorrow (Monday) delivers judgment in the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and Zuma matter. This will take place in Braamfontein, Johannesburg at 10am.

The IEC had lodged an application to challenge Zuma’s inclusion in the MKP’s Parliament list. The commission stated that Zuma's candidacy should be barred due to his contempt of court conviction in 2021. The IEC cited Section 47 (1)(e) of the Constitution as the reason why he cannot be on the list.

Section 47 states that “Anyone who, after this section took effect, is convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine, either in the Republic, or outside the Republic if the conduct constituting the offence would have been an offence in the Republic, but no one may be regarded as having been sentenced until an appeal against the conviction or sentence has been determined, or until the time for an appeal has expired”. This after the Electoral Court ruled that Zuma will be on the ballot come election day, May 29. Zuma was released on medical parole on September 5, 2021, by the National Commissioner of Correctional Services. He only served three of his 15 months sentence imposed by the ConCourt for refusing to testify in the Zondo Commission into State Capture.

He was then granted a special remission of sentence by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola due to prison overcrowding. The remission also applied to over 9,000 other prisoners. However, Zuma's lawyers argued that the remission of his sentence by Ramaphosa effectively reduced it to three months, and for that reason, he is not disqualified from National Assembly membership.