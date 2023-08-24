UPDATE: Mangosuthu Buthelezi to be released from hospital next week, says family

Having spent almost a month in hospital following complications that started after he had a back operation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is set to be released to be with his family next week, his family said on Thursday. “We are pleased to report that Prince Buthelezi has made steady progress under the supervision of his medical team in hospital,” the family said in a statement pending his release from St. Augustine hospital in Durban.

"The complication he suffered has been cleared and his doctors are happy with his state of health. Accordingly, it is anticipated that he will be discharged next week." Buthelezi's family said doctors were satisfied that he had made enough of a recovery to be discharged. However, the family's hope that Buthelezi would be home to celebrate his 95th birthday on August 25, had been dashed.

“We are, of course, saddened that he will not be at KwaPhindangene for his birthday on Sunday, but we are delighted with his recovery and look forward to next week,” the family said. “We thank God that he has weathered this storm; we will have much to celebrate on Sunday.” Furthermore, the family asked for space and expressed gratitude to the medical team that took care of Buthelezi who is the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the longest-serving traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation.

"We wish to thank the medical team who has taken such good care of uMntwana throughout this stressful time," the family statement read. "We also thank the nation for heeding the request to give space for Prince Buthelezi to rest and recover." According to the family, Buthelezi thanked also thanked all those who kept him in their prayers.