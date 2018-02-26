Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the changes to the National Executive has been postponed by an hour to 9.30pm on Monday.

The Presidency initially said Ramaphosa would make the announcement in a statement to the media at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria at 8.30pm, but shortly before that time, they said that the announcement would be delayed. No reason was given for the delay.

On February 15, Ramaphosa was elected and sworn in as South Africa's new president by the National Assembly, a day after the deeply unpopular Jacob Zuma was forced to resign by the ruling party.

Ramaphosa, 65, was the sole candidate put forward by the National Assembly and takes up the top post almost two decades after he was favoured by Nelson Mandela as his successor, only to be pushed aside by the party in favour of Thabo Mbeki.

In a short acceptance speech in Parliament, Ramaphosa said he faced a humbling task and would try his best to serve all South Africans.

He promised to tackle corruption and a massive rent-seeking scandal that has lost state-owned companies billions and embroiled Zuma, his son Duduzane and several Cabinet ministers. The issue was "on our radar screens", he said.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa responded to calls from opposition benches that he fire members of the Cabinet he inherited from Zuma. A number of cabinet ministers have been implicated in the looting of state resources by families close to Zuma.

At the time, the President said if there is a cabinet reshuffle, it won't be done at the behest of the opposition.

African News Agency/ANA